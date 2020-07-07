SC State Fair going forward as planned, for now.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– It may not feel like it outside now, but the South Carolina State Fair is just a few months away and as of now, its on.

According to a fair spokesperson, they are still planning on going forward with the fair’s scheduled dates of October 14th through the 25th.

The call for exhibits, however, was pushed back a month to August first.

State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith released a statement to ABC Columbia News, it read;

“While we are facing many uncertainties, we are continuing to plan for the South Carolina State Fair to take place October 14 – 25. The safety and well-being of our guests, participants, partners and community always comes first. We are closely following the directives of local and national agencies, monitoring the COVID-19 public health situation, and weighing the potential impacts of holding the fair. Please watch our website for updates”