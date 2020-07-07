SC State Fair going forward as planned, for now.

Rob Dew,

SC State Fair ABC Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– It may not feel like it outside now, but the South Carolina State Fair is just a few months away and as of now, its on.
According to a fair spokesperson, they are still planning on going forward with the fair’s scheduled dates of October 14th through the 25th.
The call for exhibits, however, was pushed back a month to August first.

State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith released a statement to ABC Columbia News, it read;

“While we are facing many uncertainties, we are continuing to plan for the South Carolina State Fair to take place October 14 – 25.  The safety and well-being of our guests, participants, partners and community always comes first. We are closely following the directives of local and national agencies, monitoring the COVID-19 public health situation, and weighing the potential impacts of holding the fair.  Please watch our website for updates”

