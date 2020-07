Here’s how people can volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trials

(CNN) – People can now volunteer to take part in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the US.

Click here to be directed to the website.

Interested participants can register online for four large vaccine studies expected to start this summer and fall.

They will be asked to fill out a questionnaire to determine how good of a study subject they are.

It’s unclear exactly how many volunteers will be needed for all the vaccine trials.