CPD arrests 2019 hit-and-run fugitive accused of injuring 7-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for a hit and run that injured a 7-year-old back in December.

Robert Reeves Junior is accused of hitting the child while she walked across Two Notch Road with her mother.

The CPD Fugitive Team made the arrest.

Reeves faces hit and run and driving under suspension charges.