Gamecocks open as heavy favorites vs. Coastal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The early college football betting lines are in, and the Gamecocks open as heavy favorites over Coastal Carolina in week one.

According to Circa Sports, Carolina is favored by 23 points over the Chanticleers on Sept. 5.

USC is 2-0 against Coastal all-time with wins coming in both 2013 and 2018.

For the second-straight season, all of the Gamecocks’ non-conference opponents are schools located in the Carolinas.