Hugh Weathers tests positive for COVID-19
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Department of Agriculture says Director Hugh Weathers tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the department says Weathers was tested on Monday following a suspected exposure, and is experiencing only minor symptoms.
