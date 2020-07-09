Hugh Weathers tests positive for COVID-19

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Department of Agriculture says Director Hugh Weathers tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the department says Weathers was tested on Monday following a suspected exposure, and is experiencing only minor symptoms.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Politics, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts