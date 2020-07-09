Man arrested after breaking into Camden Highway store in Dalzell

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say one man has been arrested for breaking into a store on Camden Highway on Wednesday.

Authorities say the break-in happened at a store on the 4200 block of Camden Highway in Dalzell in the early morning.

Investigators released surveillance video that shows the suspect smashing through the glass door, going into the store and caught leaving with an unknown item.

Deputies say he later turned himself in Wednesday evening.

Authorities are working on the charges he will face as the investigation continues.