9/23

JOHNSON, PATRICK JONATHAN

WEAPONS / POINTING AND PRESENTING FIREARMS AT A PERSON RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE LESS THAN $2,000 PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROBATION, PAROLE OR SUPEV WEAPONS / POINTING AND PRESENTING FIREARMS AT A PERSON TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA WEAPONS / POINTING AND PRESENTING FIREARMS AT A PERSON LEXINGTON COUNTY