Source: Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all sports this fall

The Big Ten decided on Thursday that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football is the most likely outcome, a source with knowledge of the discussions told ESPN.

If college football can be played this fall, Big Ten presidents and athletics directors prefer playing a conference-only schedule, which would eliminate some long-distance travel and help ensure that their teams are being tested for coronavirus universally, multiple sources inside the league and around college football told ESPN.

Some Big Ten schools preferred playing only conference foes with one additional non-league game, which would preserve some of its marquee non-Big Ten matchups, but there is overwhelming support for a 10-game conference-only schedule, the sources said.

Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed the issues during a conference call earlier this week, and the league’s head coaches were given an opportunity to weigh in on Thursday morning.

A decision to play only conference games might be announced as early as this week, the sources said.