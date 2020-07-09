Using the Gulf Stream to Make Electricity

A company in Florida has developed a technology that harnesses the Gulf Stream’s flow to create electricity. Yes that’s right. They put “propellers” in the ocean. The flow of the Gulf Stream waters through the “propellers” spins them like wind through wind turbines. And the Gulf Stream never stops, so the electricity generated here is constant. Their first test was a huge success. Read about it here.

