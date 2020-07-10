Braves and Marlins to play exhibition games

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play a pair of exhibition games on July 21 and July 22 at Truist Park in Atlanta, prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.

Tuesday’s game on July 21 will begin at 7:10 p.m., while Wednesday’s contest will have a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. Both games will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast (and the FOX Sports Go app), 680 the Fan/93.7 FM, Rock 100.5 and the Braves Radio Network.

The Braves will begin the 60-game 2020 regular season on Friday, July 24 with a matchup against the New York Mets at Citi Field.