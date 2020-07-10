COMET says bus driver in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) says one of their drivers is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. According to officials the driver worked for the Transportation Care Services (TCS),

The transit authority says the results were discovered after routine mandatory testing of all of their employees. Officials say as soon as they were notified of the the positive test results, the driver was sent home and passengers that may have come into contact with that driver were notified and urged to get tested.

The COMET says they have put some of the toughest cleaning and safety measures in effect during the pandemic including daily disinfection of their entire fleet, and facilities, and have made in mandatory for drivers and riders to wear face coverings.

Last month the bus company says they began installing barriers between the drivers and passengers to reduce the changes of exposure during transportation on their smaller vehicles to test them out. They are still waiting on bids from companies who specifically focus on making partitions for buses and vans.

COMET officials released a statement saying,

“The safety of our bus operators, our riders and the public is top of mind, especially during this pandemic,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “We are constantly exploring newer and better ways to ensure that we protect staff and passengers so that they can travel as safely as possible.”

They went on to say,