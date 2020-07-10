Confederate flag rally to honor emblem held Saturday

It's been five years since the confederate flag was removed from state house grounds

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Saturday morning the group Flags Across the South will fly a confederate flag on a temporary flag pole to honor the memory of the symbol that has since been removed. The group plans to erect the flag from 7:30a.m. until 5 p.m. on the South Carolina state house grounds.

It was five years ago today (July 10) that thousands gathered on the state house grounds to watch history unfold. It was on July 10th, 2015 that the confederate flag was removed from state house grounds after flying there for more than 50 years.

The flag was ultimately removed after the racially motivated shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.