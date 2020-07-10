Fatal hit and run kills bicyclist on Moses Dingle Road in Clarendon

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run, after a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Thursday in Clarendon County.

Authorities say the incident happened on Moses Dingle Road around 10 p.m.

According to troopers, they have not identified the vehicle, but say it has heavy damage on the front-end, on the windshield, and on the side mirror.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip anonymously to crimesc.com.