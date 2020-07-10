Memorial service for fallen Shaw Air Force Base pilot

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Shaw Air Force Base will hold an online memorial service today for a pilot killed in a crash on June 30.

Officials will pay tribute to 1st Lieutenant David Schmitz at 9 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Authorities say Schmitz was killed in an F-16 fighter jet crash during a routine training mission on base.

He is survived by his wife, dog, parents and sister.

The Lt. David Schmitz Scholarship Foundation was created in honor of Lt. Schmitz to help young men and women pursue a career in aviation.

To view the memorial service, visit Shaw AFB’s Facebook page by clicking here.

For more information on the scholarship, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.