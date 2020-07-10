Columbia,SC ( WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health continue to host coronavirus testing clinics across the Midlands.

If you would like to get tested, Prisma Health will offer free tests at Dent Middle School (2721 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206) this Friday July 10th and again on Saturday July 11th. Both testing sites will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Officials say no appointment is needed and you can expect your results within four days.

According to DHEC, there are now more than 80 mobile testing events scheduled to take place through August

4th throughout the state.

For more information on a testing location near you click HERE