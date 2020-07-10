UofSC changes admissions process for incoming students

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students hoping to attend the University of South Carolina in 2021 will not have to submit standardized test scores.

According to the University, due to testing interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students applying for freshman admission will not be required to submit SAT or ACT test scores for the Spring, Summer or Fall semesters.

University officials say this is only a one year pilot program.

