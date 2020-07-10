USC President vows to stand behind international students if forced to leave country

Homeland Security says students enrolled in online classes may be forced to leave

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The University of South Carolina is standing by its international students.

Earlier this week the Department of Homeland Security and the Student Exchange Visitor Program announced that foreign students who were enrolled in fully on-line programs could be forced to leave the country.

In a letter to students, faculty, and staff University President Bob Caslen writes,

“To our international students: we reaffirm our commitment to support you.

the value you bring to our campus is clear and unquestioned.

we resolve to use our resources and voices to ensure that your intellectual home at this institution remains viable in the fall and beyond. we stand by you, and your presence enhances our Gamecock community.”

President Caslen added that the University’s Government Affairs staff has reached out to the congressional delegation to discuss this directive and express their concern over the impact it would have on higher education.

We’re attempting to learn more about the new ICE regulations concerning international students. That being said @UofSC will not waver in its support of our international students, especially our own @UofSCSGPres, who continue to make us the world class university we are. — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) July 8, 2020