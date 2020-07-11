Edventure Children’s Museum planning to re-open July 14th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Edventure Children’s Museum is set to reopen after closing its doors during the pandemic.

Edventure will re-open Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Museum officials say there will be new safety, cleaning, and social distancing guidelines.

All guests will be required to wear masks.

Edventure hours will be Tuesday- Saturday 9:30AM to 5PM.

You must reserve tickets in advance.

For more information, click here EdVenture’s website at edventure.org.