Driver killed after hitting a pole on U.S. Highway 601 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a fatal crash Saturday.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 601 at 4:40 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, killing the driver.

Officials say the driver was the only one in the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.