Driver killed after hitting a pole on U.S. Highway 601 in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a fatal crash Saturday.
Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 601 at 4:40 a.m.
According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, killing the driver.
Officials say the driver was the only one in the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt.
Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.