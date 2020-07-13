Lexington District One to resume face-to-face athletic workouts on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Today Lexington District One announced that face-t0-face athletic workouts, practices, and conditioning will resume on Wednesday, July 15.

This comes after a two-week hiatus during which the district reviewed its health and safety protocols including social distancing, hand-washing, and the use of face masks.

Gilbert, Pelion, Lexington, White Knoll, and River Bluff are the schools that will be allowed back onto the practice field this week. No other district in the Midlands has given the all-clear yet for its schools to return to summer workouts.