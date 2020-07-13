Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run on U.S. Highway 378

(Courtesy: SCHP) Generic image of a GMC Yukon that troopers say was probably involved in a fatal hit and run on U.S. Highway 378. The suspect vehicle has damage to the grill and has the GMC logo missing from the grill.

(Courtesy: SCHP) Generic image of a GMC Sierra pickup truck that troopers say was probably involved in a fatal hit and run on U.S. Highway 378. The suspect vehicle has damage to the grill and has the GMC logo missing from the grill.



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 378 on Sunday.

Troopers released generic images of the vehicle involved.

According to investigators, at 1 a.m., a 2001 to 2006 silver GMC Yukon or Sierra pickup truck, fatally hit a pedestrian near U.S. Highway 15, and left the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle should have damage to the grill, and the GMC logo from the grill is missing.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip to crimesc.com.