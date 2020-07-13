Seven Gamecocks Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC Squads

Seven University of South Carolina football players have been named to the four preseason All-SEC squads, as selected by Phil Steele Publications, it was announced today.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson , Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu on the second team, Ernest Jones and Nick Muse on the third team and Shi Smith and Kingsley Enagbare on the fourth-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson worked primarily at guard in the spring, a position he has played extensively in his career.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was a member of the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team and was considered the team’s Most Productive Player on defense as a true freshman.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia. A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago, 20 more than any other player on the squad, while ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 tackles per game from his MIKE linebacker position.

Muse, a 6-4, 250-pound senior tight end is in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from William & Mary. In his first season at Carolina, he hauled in 17 passes for 158 yards in eight games before suffering an ACL injury.

Smith, 5-10, 190-pound senior, is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver. He logged 43 receptions for 489 yards a season ago, and owns 117 career catches for 1,571 yards and nine touchdowns. He enters his final season ranked in a tie for 12th on the school’s all-time receptions list.

Enagbare is a 6-4, 275-pound junior defensive lineman who has shown a knack for rushing the quarterback. “JJ” collected 3.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss along with three quarterback hurries a season ago, primarily in a backup role.