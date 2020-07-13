UofSC announces scholarship named for Panthers owner, wife

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday the University of South Carolina announced The Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program in the university’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management.

The scholarship will be awarded to four incoming freshmen each year who will receive $10,000 per year for their education as well as other opportunities.

David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise in May of 2018 for a record $2.2 billion.