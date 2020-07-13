What is MIS-C? Doctors explain inflammatory condition in some children with COVID-19

At least two children in South Carolina were hospitalized with the condition this past weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —This weekend, South Carolina saw its first cases of a rare inflammatory condition affecting children who have had COVID-19.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported least two patients under the age of 10 were diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), but now have been released from the hospital.

Since May, doctors have been reporting cases of a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in the United States. The first cases were detected in London in April.

Symptoms include persistent fever, bloodshot eyes, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, rash, and fatigue.

Some doctors compare the condition to Kawasaki disease, a condition that causes inflammation in blood vessels in young children.

“The difference with this is the degree of additional organ involvement that we see, particularly with the hypertension and a little different effect on the heart,” said Dr. Robin LaCroix, an Infectious Disease Physician at Prisma Health.

This past weekend, DHEC reported two confirmed cases of the condition in two children under the age of ten as well as two probable cases in both Charleston and Columbia. All four of those patients have recovered from the condition.

Some doctors say coming down with MIS-C is very rare, but it depends on the strength of a child’s immune system.

“It seems to be an immune response to this virus in particular gone haywire. We use immunotherapies, various different treatments that are specifically targeted at the immune system,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the Director of the Pediatric Critical Care division at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Dr. Mack says the number of children who have come down with COVID-19 is very low, and those also diagnosed with MIS-C is even lower.

Still, she says keeping kids socially distant is one way to slow any spread.

“Play dates unfortunately are not a good idea right now, going to the gym, going to all the things we would normally go, like classes, anything like that, any gathering, not a good idea right now,” Dr. Mack said.

Doctors say if your child’s symptoms are getting worse or not healing quickly, you should take them to a hospital.

DHEC announced the first death of a child from COVID-19 over the weekend. Recent DHEC data says 4% of all COVID-19 patients are under the age of 10, and 15% are under the age of 20.

As of Friday, DHEC says there have been 58,003 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina, with 961 deaths reported.