Lexington Medical Center hosts COVID-19 testing today

The Free testing will be held at Lexington High School starting at 8:30a.m.
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Medical Center will offer free COVID-19 testing Tuesday July 14th.
The testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Lexington High School located at 2463 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, SC 29072.

Officials say you do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested and you do not have to make an appointment in order to get tested.

