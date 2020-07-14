Mukuamu Named to Phil Steele’s All-America Squad

University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was named to the 2020 preseason fourth team All-America squad by Phil Steele Publications, it was announced today.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia. A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list. He was named to Steele’s second-team All-SEC unit on Monday.

Interestingly, Mukuamu was listed as a safety by Steele, although he has primarily played cornerback throughout his Gamecock career.