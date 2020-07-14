Source: SCHSL “seriously considering” moving football season to spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today a source confirmed to ABC Columbia that the SCHSL is “seriously considering” moving the Fall 2020 football season to Spring 2021.
The proposed season would begin Jan. 25 and run until April 2. It would include six regular-season games, followed by four rounds of the state playoffs.
Lexington District One is expected to submit this proposal at tomorrow’s SCHSL Executive Committee meeting.
This proposal also includes shifting girls’ tennis, girls’ lacrosse, girls’ golf, swimming, baseball and softball to the fall beginning on Sept. 21 and running through Nov. 27.