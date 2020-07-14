Source: SCHSL “seriously considering” moving football season to spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today a source confirmed to ABC Columbia that the SCHSL is “seriously considering” moving the Fall 2020 football season to Spring 2021.

NEW: Source tells me the SCHSL is seriously considering moving football season to the spring. The 10-week season would start on Jan. 25 and end April 2. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 14, 2020

The proposed season would begin Jan. 25 and run until April 2. It would include six regular-season games, followed by four rounds of the state playoffs.

Lexington District One is expected to submit this proposal at tomorrow’s SCHSL Executive Committee meeting.

So here are the Action Items on the Agenda for the @SCHSL's Executive Committee meeting on Wed: – Lexington County District One Sports Season Proposal

– Review of Sports Season for 2020-21 School Year

– Greenville County Superintendent Request Suspension for in-person workouts — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) July 13, 2020

This proposal also includes shifting girls’ tennis, girls’ lacrosse, girls’ golf, swimming, baseball and softball to the fall beginning on Sept. 21 and running through Nov. 27.

Another coach I spoke with today wants football to at least start the season in the fall. “If it gets cancelled, then we could resurrect the season in the spring and possibly finish.” https://t.co/DXeWpKWO69 — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 14, 2020