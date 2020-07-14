Three charged with murder for fatal Newberry shooting last year

(Courtesy: NCSO) Kevin Holland

(Courtesy: NCSO) Curtis Graham

(Courtesy: NCSO) Brandon Joiner





NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say three men have been charged with murder for a fatal shooting at a party last year.

Authorities arrested Kevin Holland, 26, Curtis Graham, 21, and Brandon Joiner, 35, for the shooting at the Hartford Community Center on October 27.

According to investigators, around 2 a-m, two of the suspects were fighting inside and were ejected.

Officials say the three suspects then started shooting at each other in the parking lot, with one shot fatally hitting Jared Singley.

Deputies say Singley was not part of the fight, and was shot trying to get innocent bystanders to safety in his vehicle.

According to authorities, Joiner is currently in federal custody but will be returned to Newberry and formerly charged.

Officials say a bond hearing has not been set for the suspects.