Huge Solar Farm to be Built at Edmonton Airport
Some facts about the plant from the CBC.
- The area, 627 acres, will equal roughly 313 CFL football fields,
- The solar farm will consist of about 340,000 solar panels.
- The facility will produce enough electricity to power 27,000 to 28,000 homes.
- Construction will employ 120 workers for a year, with up to 250 workers at its peak.
- The 120-megawatt facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh per year
- Alpin Sun estimates that annual production of 200,000 MWh will result in an annual offset of an estimated 106,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/solar-farm-the-size-of-313-football-fields-to-be-built-at-edmonton-airport-1.5640710