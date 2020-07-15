Huge Solar Farm to be Built at Edmonton Airport

Some facts about the plant from the CBC.

The area, 627 acres, will equal roughly 313 CFL football fields,

The solar farm will consist of about 340,000 solar panels.

The facility will produce enough electricity to power 27,000 to 28,000 homes.

Construction will employ 120 workers for a year, with up to 250 workers at its peak.

The 120-megawatt facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh per year

Alpin Sun estimates that annual production of 200,000 MWh will result in an annual offset of an estimated 106,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/solar-farm-the-size-of-313-football-fields-to-be-built-at-edmonton-airport-1.5640710