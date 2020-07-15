Kroger to begin requiring customers to wear masks

(CNN) – Kroger is the latest retailer to require customers to wear a mask while shopping there.

The retail company made the announcement Wednesday.

The National Retail Federation is now pushing for companies to mandate masks. Initially, many stores were worried about upsetting customers by asking them to wear masks or didn’t want to put their employees in the position of having to enforce it.

A recent shift however, shows retailers are changing their stance as the pandemic worsens.