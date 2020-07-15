SCHSHL changes football dates due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina High School League’s executive committee voted Wednesday morning to move the start of fall sports to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 14-2 vote by the committee, the plan calls for the first fall sports game to be held as early as Sept. 1 or late as Oct. 2.

Under the new plan, practices will now start on August 17 with games starting four weeks later. According to Singleton, all fall sports teams will get two scrimmages and a jamboree before kicking off the regular season, which would end on Oct. 23. The playoffs would then start the following week, lasting four rounds until Nov 21.

The committee shot down Lexington County’s proposal to flip fall and spring sports. Under that plan, football would have started in late January along with sports deemed “high risk” for students. The plan was voted down, 16-1.