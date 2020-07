20/23

GOODWIN, AARON DEMETRY

INMATE HELD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Ticket Warrant: DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / POSSESSION OF FIFTEEN DOSAGE UNITS OF MDMA OR ECSTASY, 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF COCAINE BASE, 1ST DRUGS / MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF COCAINE BASE, 1ST WEAPONS / POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION BY PERSON CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONY WEAPONS / POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION BY PERSON CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONY WEAPONS / UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL NEWBERRY COUNTY