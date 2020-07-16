SC surpasses 1,000 COVID 19 deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Now more than 1,000 people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina.

69 deaths were reported Thursday but DHEC says there was another delay in reporting making the zero reported deaths Wednesday much less significant.

DHEC says the deaths took place over the past several days and the delays can be attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID 19-related death.

In addition DHEC announced more than 1,800.