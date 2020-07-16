Victim identified after fatal tow-truck collision on I-26 East in Newberry
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on I-26 East involving a tow-truck on Tuesday.
Coroner Laura Kneece says Zachery Fennessy, 28, died from his injuries at mile marker 79.
According to Highway Patrol, at 4:15 p.m., Fennessy’s Freightliner tow truck ran off the right side of the road, hitting a parked vehicle in the emergency lane.
Troopers say the truck continued off the side of the road into the woodline, hitting a tree and Fennessy was ejected from his vehicle.
Authorities have not said if there was anyone in the parked vehicle.
Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.