Victim identified after fatal tow-truck collision on I-26 East in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on I-26 East involving a tow-truck on Tuesday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Zachery Fennessy, 28, died from his injuries at mile marker 79.

According to Highway Patrol, at 4:15 p.m., Fennessy’s Freightliner tow truck ran off the right side of the road, hitting a parked vehicle in the emergency lane.

Troopers say the truck continued off the side of the road into the woodline, hitting a tree and Fennessy was ejected from his vehicle.

Authorities have not said if there was anyone in the parked vehicle.

Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.