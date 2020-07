Zack Labe ( @ZLabe) has a PhD in Atmospheric Science – focusing on Climate. He keeps track of things like the melting of Arctic Sea Ice. It’s not good news. Check out a recent tweet.

“#Arctic sea ice extent has now approached what used to be the average annual minimum in the 1980s… The “melt season” typically ends in early September. [Data from JAXA – small differences will exist between different data sets]”