SC Unemployment rate drops as people return to work

South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped dramatically in the month of June.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce the unemployment rate for June was 8.7% compared with May’s rate of 12.4%.

The agency says more than 2.2 million people in the state are working.

That’s more than 105,000 more than May.

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement on Friday’s announcement saying, “This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors. We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get south carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”