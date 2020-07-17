State’s parole agency adjusts hearings, services amid COVID-19 pandemic

SC's DPPPS has been holding virtual hearings since the start of June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in prisons across the state, some are calling for more inmates to serve out their sentences at home or be placed on parole early.

Lester Young Jr. with JustLeadershipUSA says one way to slow down the spread of the virus in the state’s prison facilities is to release parole-eligible inmates early so they can serve out the remainder of their sentence at home.

“If you have people who are eligible for parole, they’re within eight months to six months of being released from prison, and they have great institutional records already, these individuals should be released from prison and finish the rest of their time home,” Young Jr. said.

Officials with the state’s Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP) say early releases, especially during a pandemic, would be hard to pull off. They say the idea of adjusting how hearings are carried due to the pandemic was challenging since the statute their agency works around has its limitations.

“There’s not a lot of wiggle room, there’s not a lot of room to go outside off-script. What we’re doing now is everything we pretty much can do in the confines of the statutes,” said Matthew Buchanan, the agency’s General Counsel.

For two months, the agency did not hold any hearings while they were installing video equipment to allow for virtual meetings with the board.

Since June 2, the Department says a steady increase of inmates are meeting the qualifications to be placed on parole. Certain qualifications had to be adjusted due to the virus, but officials say every parole-eligible inmate

“It’s been difficult with COVID, but our goal is to make sure the state of South Carolina and the inmates who are eligible are considered and they are considered in a consistent manner,” said Valerie Suber, the agency’s Director of Pardons, Parole, and Release Services.

Young, who was released on parole six years ago after serving more than 22 years following a shooting back in 1991, says giving people a chance to get out on parole allows them to make meaningful contributions in society.

“By paroling them, giving them early furloughs, giving those men and women who have been in that system for a long period of time, I believe they deserve a second chance and being an asset to our community,” Young said.

JustLeadershipUSA is hosting an event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Irmo Park to raise awareness for the challenges faced by inmates who are in the crosshairs of COVID-19 in the state’s prisons.