Gamecock defensive back Jordan Villafane enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today South Carolina defensive back Jordan Villafane announced on his Instagram page that he is entering the transfer portal and leaving the Gamecock football program.

The redshirt junior transferred to South Carolina from Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania in 2017, and only appeared in one game this past season after sitting out the 2018 campaign.

Villafane will have two years of eligibility left wherever he lands.