Deputies arrest suspect in sex trafficking investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say Daniel Thomas, 19, is charged with sex trafficking, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say on Monday they responded to a home on Seton Hall Dr. after being notified that a missing child was there.

Following a standoff, investigators say Thomas came out of the home and was arrested and the missing child was found inside.

According to deputies more people may be arrested in connection with this case.