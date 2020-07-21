Gamecock offensive lineman on watch list for Outland Trophy

Gamecock offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson is among the 85 interior lineman that make up the preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced today.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the Gamecocks’ roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson worked primarily at guard in the spring, a position he has played extensively in his career.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.

Outland Trophy watch list candidates may be added or removed during the season. The preseason list includes representatives from all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents, with the Southeastern Conference leading the way with 14 candidates. The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 21 offensive guards, 17 defensive tackles and 15 centers.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

The Outland Trophy, now in its 75th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.