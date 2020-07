Missing 17yo swimmer found dead in Congaree River

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – A missing swimmer has been found dead in the Congaree River Wednesday night.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety confirmed the news after a three hour search.

The search started around 6:00 p.m. when witnesses say a 17-year-old jumped off of rocks, went under, and didn’t resurface.

SCDNR crews found the teen shortly after 9:00 p.m. Investigators say he was found underwater about 50 yards from where he was last seen.