Parker White named to Groza Award watch list

Gamecock senior Parker White has been named to the 30-player watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, announced today by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

White, a 6-5, 205-pound senior placekicker from Mount Pleasant, S.C., connected on 18-of-22 field goal attempts, 81.8 percent, and all 25 extra points, for a team-leading 79 points scored in 2019. He enters his final season ranked fourth on the school’s all-time list in both career field goals made (45) and field goals attempted (63), while ranking fifth in career points scored with 231.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

While the Watch List highlights 30 of the best returning kickers in the country, the Groza Committee will be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, and releasing a weekly “Stars of the Week” feature on www.lougrozaaward.com. All FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 5th. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 24th. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 10th during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The 29th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 7th.