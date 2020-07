Prices at the Pump on the rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed to get gas this week, you’ll notice prices are on the rise.

According to AAA, prices jumped ten cents over last month.

Drivers in the Midlands are now paying an average of $1.92 a gallon.

Still, gas prices in Columbia are nearly sixty cents a gallon cheaper than the same time last year.

The national average is now up to$ 2.19 a gallon.