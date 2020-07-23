2 Storms in the Tropics

Tropical Depression 8 in the Gulf of Mexico is headed towards Texas. It’s still a depression because its sustained winds are not up to 39 mph. The storm will likely strengthen some over the next few days and become Tropical Storm Hannah. It will make landfall sometime on Saturday along the southern half of the Texas coast. The biggest threat from this storm will be flooding rain.

The second storm is Tropical Storm Gonzalo. It’s way out in the Atlantic Ocean and will continue to track quickly to west, arriving south of the Dominican Republic on Monday. Stay tuned.