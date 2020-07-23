Dylan Wonnum nominated for Wuerffel Trophy

Gamecock junior Dylan Wonnum is one of 114 college football players nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced today. The number is a record for the award since it first began releasing a watch list in 2015.

Wonnum, a 6-5, 310-pound offensive tackle, has been a two-year starter for the Gamecocks. He was an SEC All-Freshman selection and was a first-team Freshman All-American in 2018, according to 247Sports. Off the field, the criminal justice major who earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, represents the football team on the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and is the football leadership representative for the SEC. In addition, he has been active in the community.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

“It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award,” said Wuerffel. “These young men truly represent college football’s most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them.”

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 15. A current list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 3 and finalists will be announced on November 23.

The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on December 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach.