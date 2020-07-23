Sun Belt delays start to 2020-21 season

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that it will delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 academic year to September 3.

The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.

The conference says the delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition. The Sun Belt Conference and each member institution will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the season against Coastal on Sept. 5