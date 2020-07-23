Three year old killed in accidental shooting identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO)–We now know the identity of a toddler deputies say accidentally shot and killed himself Wednesday night.

According to the coroner’s office 3 year old Liam Myers died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Richland County deputies responded to Wyndham Hill apartments around 6pm.

Deputies say the child was rushed to the hospital by someone in the home.

No one has been charged at this time but deputies say they are investigating.