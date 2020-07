Global record for daily coronavirus cases set at 285,000

(CNN) – The world has has set a new global record of reported coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization reports 285,000 new cases in the last 24-hours.

In the United States we’ve surpassed another benchmark with more than 145,000 people dead.

As America struggles to contain the pandemic, dozens of the nation’s top medical experts are calling on lawmakers to shut down the country again.

