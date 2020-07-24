South Atlantic Conference Pushes Back the Start of Fall Sports to September 26th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (TheSAC.com) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in the best interest of the health, safety, and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and our campus communities, the South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to delay the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until September 26.

This includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Further, teams will compete in conference-only competition and teams may begin preseason practice, per NCAA bylaws, for these sports during the fall 2020 semester, provided health and safety conditions allow these activities.