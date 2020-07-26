NASA unveils massive balloon to complete advance study of the stars

Scientists says they want to find out more about the Milky Way and evolition of galaxies

(CNN) — NASA is planning to use some of the oldest aeronautic technology to do the most advanced study of the stars.

This balloon which is as big as a football field will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

it will circle the south pole for a month, and collect new data about the stars NASA has never been able to do any other way.

Scientists expect to learn more about the Milky Way and the evolution of galaxies.